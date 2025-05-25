Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 65,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 15,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $827,269.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,923.30. This represents a 13.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $63,369.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,959.36. This trade represents a 6.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,264 shares of company stock worth $1,469,137 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.38. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.72 and a twelve month high of $58.38.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $9.19. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

