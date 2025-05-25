Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 7,200 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 118,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 168,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after buying an additional 11,162 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCZ opened at $69.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.54. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.64 and a 1-year high of $70.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

