Quantinno Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 230,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after buying an additional 45,762 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $8,292,000. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 13,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $1,864,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 23,835 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $760,813.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 111,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,205.76. The trade was a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 9,798 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $392,115.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 549,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,981,985.50. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,377,506. Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of W opened at $36.31 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $62.43. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average of $39.80.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on W shares. Argus upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $58.00 target price on shares of Wayfair and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

