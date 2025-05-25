Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JLL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $149,468,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 373,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,474,000 after purchasing an additional 214,087 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,916,000 after purchasing an additional 199,197 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $29,271,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 688.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 130,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,603,000 after purchasing an additional 114,168 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JLL stock opened at $215.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.33. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $192.94 and a fifty-two week high of $288.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.27 and a 200-day moving average of $252.89.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

JLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.83.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

