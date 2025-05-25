Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 314.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,758 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 34,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,482,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,562,824.96. This represents a 1.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 5,500 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $32,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 999,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,978,528.92. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on PTEN shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.82.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $11.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.31%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

