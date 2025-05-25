Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,507 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in XPeng were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in XPeng by 1,138.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,598,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227,055 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in XPeng by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 253,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 31,538 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. AI Squared Management Ltd bought a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at $2,126,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. XPeng Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $27.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 2.64.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $1.41. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 billion. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. On average, research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $19.00 target price on XPeng and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Daiwa America downgraded XPeng from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on XPeng from $7.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on XPeng from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

