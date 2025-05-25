Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 109.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Globant were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Globant from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho set a $153.00 price target on shares of Globant and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $225.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.19.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $100.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.40. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $88.03 and a 52 week high of $238.32.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $611.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.18 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

