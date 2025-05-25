Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.36% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 506,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after buying an additional 59,471 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 133,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 32,029 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 128,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,655,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 14,235 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $127.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.44. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.1747 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

