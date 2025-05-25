Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $611,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of IUSV opened at $90.36 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $80.14 and a 12 month high of $100.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.16 and its 200-day moving average is $93.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.3667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

