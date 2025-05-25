Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 89.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Masimo were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Masimo by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MASI stock opened at $150.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 103.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.37. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $101.61 and a twelve month high of $194.88.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total value of $5,024,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,568.28. This represents a 55.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 2,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $341,064.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,601.53. This trade represents a 11.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,053 shares of company stock worth $6,998,565. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research set a $193.00 price objective on Masimo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Masimo from $204.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Masimo from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.60.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

