Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 184,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 160,981 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 188.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

ROIC stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $17.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

