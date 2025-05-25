Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in UDR were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

UDR Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of UDR opened at $39.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.88. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.61 and a twelve month high of $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.99, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.84.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. UDR had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $419.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 491.43%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

