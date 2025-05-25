Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $484,000 in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFE. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth $155,023,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,925,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319,985 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,567,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509,177 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,319,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,096,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,893 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other New Fortress Energy news, CFO Christopher S. Guinta purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $42,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 206,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,016.21. This trade represents a 2.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFE stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.09 million, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.22.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.24 million. Equities analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.00 target price on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. BTIG Research set a $8.00 price objective on New Fortress Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

