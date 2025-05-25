Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $497,000 in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $478,674,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,837,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,374 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,387,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,083 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 253.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,213,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,951,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,949 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COLD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Americold Realty Trust

In other news, CEO George F. Jr. Chappelle acquired 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,978,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,900. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jay Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $179,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,100. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of COLD stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $30.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $628.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -213.95%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

See Also

