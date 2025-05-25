Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $574,000 in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Talen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Talen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Talen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLN opened at $243.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.66 and a 200-day moving average of $214.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.10. Talen Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $258.03.

Talen Energy ( NASDAQ:TLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.93 million. Talen Energy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 50.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Talen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.18.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

