Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New $449,000 Investment in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,029 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,624,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at $654,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at $3,817,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. raised its stake in NetEase by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 3,632,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,088,000 after buying an additional 354,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $119.75 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.85 and a 12 month high of $123.56. The company has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.60.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.14. NetEase had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.16 billion. Research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 38.85%.

NTES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NetEase from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

