Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 2,518 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,598 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,411,814 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $586,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,857,324 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $467,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882,283 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 274.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,133,744 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $118,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764,165 shares during the last quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 3,459,193 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3,767.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,751,410 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $42.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.30.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $44.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $46.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day moving average is $31.82.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Equities analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

About AngloGold Ashanti

(Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.