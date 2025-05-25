Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 53,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 12.8%

EFG opened at $108.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.36. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $109.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

