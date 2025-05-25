Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.66 per share, with a total value of $178,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,957.90. This trade represents a 3.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DINO opened at $35.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 0.81. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $56.96.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -259.74%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DINO. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

