Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 119.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,850 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LBTYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Liberty Global from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Liberty Global from $13.00 to $10.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $11.00 price objective on Liberty Global and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Global Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $21.56.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($3.01). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

