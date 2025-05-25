Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) by 78.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLYVA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,002,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter worth $8,179,000. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Live Group Stock Up 0.5%

LLYVA opened at $75.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.85 and a beta of 1.51. Liberty Live Group has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $79.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Liberty Live Group ( NASDAQ:LLYVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.22).

In other news, Director Chase Carey sold 100,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $9,638,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,973,170.76. This trade represents a 51.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Liberty Live Group

(Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLYVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.