Quantinno Capital Management LP Reduces Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,949 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in BCE were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in BCE by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 1,147.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 179.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average of $23.63.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. BCE had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

