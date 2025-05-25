Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 1,638 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,067,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,668,558,000 after buying an additional 1,463,799 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 7,363,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,777,000 after buying an additional 434,415 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,483,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,034,000 after buying an additional 3,589,503 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $258,750,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,372,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,013,000 after buying an additional 134,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1%

EFA opened at $88.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.40. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.15 and a 12 month high of $88.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.