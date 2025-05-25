Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 189,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after buying an additional 78,002 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 449,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,177,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 237.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 377,286 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,573,000 after buying an additional 265,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 1,202.0% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 164,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 151,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.95.

Range Resources Price Performance

RRC opened at $39.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $27.29 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $626.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.53 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 32.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James M. Funk sold 13,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $475,777.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,421.82. This represents a 19.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 9,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $388,652.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,556. This trade represents a 40.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,880 shares of company stock worth $2,815,807. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

