Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 210.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,749 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.09% of Sila Realty Trust worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sila Realty Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SILA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 510.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 30,533 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Sila Realty Trust by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Sila Realty Trust by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Sila Realty Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Sila Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Sila Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2%

SILA opened at $24.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Sila Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 258.06%.

About Sila Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sila Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sila Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.