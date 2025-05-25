Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $333.21 and last traded at $336.55. Approximately 36,811,233 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 97,091,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $341.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.97.

Tesla Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 166.34, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.11, for a total value of $1,050,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,435,464.50. This represents a 10.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total transaction of $30,809,717.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,300,200. This represents a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,623 shares of company stock worth $116,650,831. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $63,983,418,000 after buying an additional 3,694,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,011,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $24,566,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,997,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920,325 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,541,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

