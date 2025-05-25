The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Position Lessened by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Western Union were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 68,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 122,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 41,317 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Western Union by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 480,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Western Union by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 72,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 43,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Shares of WU stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Western Union had a return on equity of 96.90% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $983.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.07%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

