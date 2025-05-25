UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Holdings Lifted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 323.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 32,103 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.55% of UFP Technologies worth $10,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel C. Croteau sold 6,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.41, for a total value of $1,563,694.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,711.85. This represents a 79.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $324,236.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,210.20. This trade represents a 10.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $234.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.42. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.26 and a 1 year high of $366.41.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $148.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.74%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UFPT. Lake Street Capital set a $252.00 target price on UFP Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James began coverage on UFP Technologies in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

