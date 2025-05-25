UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1,105.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 252.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 359 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 811.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNF opened at $183.65 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $149.58 and a 1-year high of $243.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.13.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.81 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 17.41%.

UniFirst declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNF. UBS Group raised their price target on UniFirst from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on UniFirst from $218.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.00.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

