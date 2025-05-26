1,221 Shares in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Purchased by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in M/I Homes by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,752,000 after acquiring an additional 110,086 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in M/I Homes by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
M/I Homes Price Performance
NYSE MHO opened at $106.58 on Monday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $176.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on MHO. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.
About M/I Homes
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
