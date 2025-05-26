1,221 Shares in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Purchased by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in M/I Homes by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,752,000 after acquiring an additional 110,086 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in M/I Homes by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Price Performance

NYSE MHO opened at $106.58 on Monday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $176.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.18). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $976.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.78 EPS. M/I Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MHO. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Get Our Latest Report on M/I Homes

About M/I Homes

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.