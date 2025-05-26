14,830 Shares in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Banking System

In other Columbia Banking System news, VP Torran B. Nixon sold 4,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $116,461.19. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 104,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,545.31. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.64.

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 0.3%

COLB stock opened at $23.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.59. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.11 and a 52 week high of $32.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.44.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $481.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.86 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

