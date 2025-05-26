1,762 Shares in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HRI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 878.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Herc by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Herc by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRI opened at $125.81 on Monday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $96.19 and a one year high of $246.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.12 and its 200-day moving average is $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.85.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.67 million. Herc had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 26.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.36%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HRI shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Herc from $250.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Herc from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (down from $171.00) on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Herc from $225.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Herc from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

