21,528 Shares in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 228,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 65,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,086 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 40,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,841,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $29.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $904.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.22.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The business had revenue of $79.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.78 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.62%.

Amalgamated Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Amalgamated Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amalgamated Financial

In other news, EVP Sean Searby sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $97,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,091.11. This trade represents a 14.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tyrone Graham sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $101,168.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,194.50. The trade was a 22.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,926 shares of company stock worth $243,070. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

