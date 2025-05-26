27,275 Shares in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,275 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.09% of LSI Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LSI Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in LSI Industries by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LSI Industries by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its position in LSI Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 406,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded LSI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on LSI Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $15.62 on Monday. LSI Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $467.37 million, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.25.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $132.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.72 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

