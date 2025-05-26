3,095 Shares in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FARO. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in FARO Technologies by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,990,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Bastion Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,892,000. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FARO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $42.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average is $29.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $42.64. The firm has a market cap of $807.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 1.49.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $93.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Matthew Horwath sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $43,364.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,299. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter James Lau sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $135,278.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,690,226.80. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

