34,103 Shares in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,103 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. Man Group plc owned about 0.10% of Shore Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 43,326.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Konrad Wayson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,328 shares in the company, valued at $845,424. The trade was a 9.20% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shore Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $14.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $17.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $53.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.78 million. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Shore Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

