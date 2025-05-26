35,611 Shares in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc purchased a new position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Avantor by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avantor by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Avantor by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Avantor by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory L. Summe bought 20,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.65 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,500. The trade was a 40.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $86,019.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,788.12. This represents a 10.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 53,100 shares of company stock valued at $652,630. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Avantor from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Avantor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

