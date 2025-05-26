39,175 Shares in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Purchased by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 662.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 321.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, major shareholder Robert M. Williams, Jr. sold 1,560,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $8,365,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,640,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,874,452.16. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 5,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $31,415.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,451,598 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,496.74. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,887,612 shares of company stock worth $26,269,057. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVAH opened at $5.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 2.01. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $6.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95.

AVAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

