40,892 Shares in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc purchased a new position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 40,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in MRC Global by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 100,384 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in MRC Global by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 376,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 92,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MRC Global by 419.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after acquiring an additional 655,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

MRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MRC Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on MRC Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on MRC Global from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

NYSE MRC opened at $12.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.11. MRC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $15.41.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.00 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

