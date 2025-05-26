45,278 Shares in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 45,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 830.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNK. Dnb Nor Markets upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Pareto Securities upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

GNK opened at $13.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $569.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $22.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.25.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $41.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.49 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, bauxite, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the Major Bulk and Minor Bulk segments. The Major Bulk segment focuses on Capesize vessels. The Minor Bulk segment consists of Ultramax and Supramax vessels.

