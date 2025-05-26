6,656 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 43,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA GRPM opened at $103.31 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $89.15 and a 12-month high of $127.48. The company has a market capitalization of $441.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.36.
About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF
The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (GRPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GRPM was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is issued by Invesco.
