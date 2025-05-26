6,656 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 43,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GRPM opened at $103.31 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $89.15 and a 12-month high of $127.48. The company has a market capitalization of $441.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.36.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (GRPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GRPM was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.