704 Shares in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Acquired by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 462.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 864,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,035,000 after acquiring an additional 710,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,530,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,013,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,991,000 after acquiring an additional 446,781 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,882,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $717,278,000 after acquiring an additional 233,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,907,000 after acquiring an additional 223,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of RNR opened at $239.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.45 and a 200 day moving average of $248.04. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $208.98 and a 12 month high of $300.00.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.17). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RenaissanceRe news, CAO James Christopher Fraser sold 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total value of $82,847.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,009.16. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on RNR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $285.00 price objective on RenaissanceRe and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.60.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

See Also

