9,155 Shares in LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB) Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc acquired a new position in LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in LandBridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,832,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in LandBridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,071,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in LandBridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $719,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in LandBridge by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 2,713,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,292,000 after purchasing an additional 516,380 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp bought a new position in LandBridge in the 4th quarter valued at $1,058,000.

LandBridge Stock Performance

LandBridge stock opened at $78.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.04. LandBridge Co LLC has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $87.60.

LandBridge Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. LandBridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on LB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of LandBridge from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of LandBridge from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of LandBridge from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of LandBridge from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of LandBridge from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

About LandBridge

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

