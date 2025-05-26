ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cfra Research downgraded shares of ABB from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Dnb Nor Markets upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

ABB Stock Performance

About ABB

Shares of ABBNY opened at $57.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.16. ABB has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.87.

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

