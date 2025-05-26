ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Insider Sells $1,357,800.00 in Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) insider David H. Wang sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $1,357,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 672,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,223,382.04. This represents a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ACMR opened at $22.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.53. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $30.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ACM Research in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ACM Research by 506.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in ACM Research by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in ACM Research by 871.5% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

