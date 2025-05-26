Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Position Increased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $259,273,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Alcoa by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,549,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,324,000 after buying an additional 813,214 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in Alcoa by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,998,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,276,000 after buying an additional 684,505 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Alcoa by 488.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 802,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,320,000 after buying an additional 666,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alcoa by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,240,000 after buying an additional 522,039 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Alcoa to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alcoa from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Alcoa to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

AA stock opened at $28.07 on Monday. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $47.77. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -175.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.42. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.05%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

