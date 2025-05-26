Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CFO Sells $3,577,867.50 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.57, for a total transaction of $3,577,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,876,930. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of AMZN opened at $200.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,266,582,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $11,674,091,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 21,420.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,754,425,000 after acquiring an additional 30,104,520 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,416,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.