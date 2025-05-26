Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,338,881 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 582,726 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.3% of Deutsche Bank AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,778,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $72,048,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 237,793 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $52,169,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Finally, Collar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.0%

AMZN opened at $200.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total value of $2,746,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,519,342.30. The trade was a 22.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com



Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

