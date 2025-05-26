Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 811,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,381 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $19,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ameresco alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Stock Performance

Ameresco stock opened at $13.64 on Monday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $39.68. The company has a market capitalization of $716.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.44.

Insider Transactions at Ameresco

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $352.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $33,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,526.46. This trade represents a 24.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.27 per share, with a total value of $231,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 978,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,071,974.26. The trade was a 2.62% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 80,808 shares of company stock valued at $785,274. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 target price on shares of Ameresco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Baird R W lowered shares of Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ameresco

Ameresco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.