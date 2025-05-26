Analysts Set Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) PT at $14.29

Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

COGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cogent Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,569,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,249,845 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 82.3% during the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 8,963,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,133,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,840,000 after acquiring an additional 418,975 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,540,000 after acquiring an additional 233,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter worth $17,970,000.

Shares of COGT stock opened at $4.82 on Monday. Cogent Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The stock has a market cap of $548.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

